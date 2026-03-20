Samsung Targets SK Hynix AI Lead With $73 Billion Blitz

Heavy Investment And AI Partnerships Drive Push

The company plans to invest over $73 billion this year—more than Taiwan Semiconductor's budget—as it expands capacity and accelerates research into advanced chips.

Samsung is also shifting its focus toward next-generation AI chips and advanced manufacturing processes to meet rising demand from AI workloads.

Nvidia selected Samsung to manufacture its latest AI chips. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the chips, built using Groq technology, are already in production and expected to ship in the second half of the year.

AMD said it is expanding its partnership with Samsung to develop next-generation AI memory solutions, as both companies align with growing demand for AI infrastructure and higher memory performance.

Still Trails TSMC In Foundry Leadership

Despite these efforts, Samsung remains well behind Taiwan Semiconductor in the foundry market.

Taiwan Semiconductor holds nearly 70% market share, driven by strong AI demand, while Samsung's share stands at about 7%, highlighting the significant gap it still needs to close.

Through increased investment, new product rollouts, and deeper industry partnerships, Samsung is working to strengthen its position in the AI chip race and compete more effectively across both memory and manufacturing segments.

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