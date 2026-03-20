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Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an event
March 20, 2026 4:22 AM 2 min read

Howard Lutnick Says Greatest Innovators 'Are All Right Here' While Meeting Elon Musk, Jensen Huang And Sundar Pichai

On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick highlighted the U.S.'s dominance in technology and innovation after meetings with some of the world's top tech leaders.

Commerce Secretary Celebrates US Leadership In Innovation

"Great spending time with the world's greatest innovators. They are all right here in the United States," Lutnick said in a post on X, highlighting the country's ongoing edge in AI, automotive technology and logistics.

 Lutnick added, "America leads in innovation and entrepreneurship always."

Nvidia, Alphabet And Tesla Market Cap Rankings 2026

As of market capitalization, Nvidia leads with $4.339 trillion, followed by Alphabet at $3.698 trillion and Tesla ranks tenth with $1.427 trillion.

In January, Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by 12.36%, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company's quarterly revenue reached $24.9 billion, slightly above analysts' expectations of $24.78 billion.

Last month, Nvidia posted fourth-quarter revenue of $68.13 billion, a 73% increase from the same period last year, surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $66.0 billion. The chipmaker reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.53.

In February 2026, Alphabet posted fourth-quarter revenue of $113.83 billion, surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $111.31 billion. The company's revenue rose 18% year over year, fueled by double-digit growth across all business segments.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, the stock may underperform in the short and medium term but shows strong long-term growth potential, backed by a Quality score in the 97th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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