Jeff Bezos Reportedly Seeks $100 Billion To Supercharge AI-Driven Automation, Bernie Sanders Says 'Oligarchs Waging All Out War Against Workers'

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly in early discussions with major global investors to raise as much as $100 billion for a new fund.

Bezos Eyes $100 Billion AI Fund To Transform Manufacturing

The fund is aimed at acquiring manufacturing companies and accelerating their shift toward automation using artificial intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Bezos has reportedly engaged with asset managers and sovereign wealth funds across regions, including the Middle East and Asia, as part of the fundraising push.

Bezos did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Project Prometheus To Power AI-Driven Automation

Central to the strategy is Project Prometheus, a startup where Bezos serves as co-CEO, the report said.

The company is developing AI systems capable of simulating real-world physical environments — such as predicting material stress or airflow — with applications in industrial design and manufacturing.

Amazon Automation Plans Raise Job Loss Concerns

The developments come amid reports that Amazon is increasingly relying on robotics to streamline warehouse operations.

In a report last year, documents indicated that Amazon may avoid hiring up to 600,000 workers needed to support long-term growth, instead turning to robots to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Sanders Warns of ‘All Out War' On Workers

Sanders criticized the reported plans in a post on X, writing, "Jeff Bezos, worth $234 billion, plans to replace 600,000 Amazon workers with robots."

He said Bezos now aims to invest $100 billion to automate not only warehouses but also factories in the U.S. and around the world.

He added, "Oligarchs are waging all out war against workers. FIGHT BACK."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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