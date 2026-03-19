Salesforce, Adobe Stocks Face 2008-Style Collapse In 'SaaSpocalypse'

The software sector is undergoing a correction, particularly within the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry, as AI threatens its business model.

ADBE stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

Investors are increasingly wary of the potential disruptive impact of AI on SaaS business models, stemming from the possibility that AI-powered solutions could automate many functions currently performed by the platforms.

This would reduce their value proposition and challenge their existing revenue streams. The fear is exacerbated by the rapid advancement and adoption of generative AI tools, which can generate code, write marketing copy and create visual content — without software subscriptions.

The Technicals

Technically, Salesforce and Adobe stocks have both breached key moving average support levels, signaling a shift in momentum.

Both stocks are wrapping up their worst quarters since 2008, with Salesforce shares down 26% and Adobe down 29.7%.

For Salesforce, a decisive break below the 20-day moving average could trigger further selling pressure. Similarly, Adobe is testing long-term support, and a breakdown could lead to deeper corrections.

The charts below show the stocks' recent price action and moving average support levels.

The broader SaaS index, represented by ETFs like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) , is also under significant pressure, reflecting widespread investor unease.

The narrative is further reinforced by the performance of other prominent SaaS companies, such as Snowflake, Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) , which is down 21% this quarter, mirroring the negative sentiment.

Outlook is Hazy

While a repeat of the broad 2008 systemic financial crisis is unlikely, the specific challenges facing the SaaS sector are significant.

The confluence of AI-driven disruption fears, deteriorating technical setups and a shift in fundamental valuation metrics has created a challenging environment for Salesforce, Adobe and the SaaS industry.

Whether this is a profound market shift or a necessary valuation correction remains a key question for investors navigating the evolving technological landscape.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Nano Banana 2.