Anthropic Sued By Music Rights Firm Over Alleged Lyrics Misuse

Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, is facing a lawsuit from music rights management company BMG.

According to a Rolling Stone report, BMG alleges that Anthropic used lyrics from major artists to train its chatbot without obtaining proper authorization.

Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Ariana Grande are among the artists mentioned in the report.

"Generations of inventors have brought revolutionary new products to market while complying with copyright law. Anthropic's rapid development of its new technology is no excuse for its egregious law-breaking," the lawsuit stated.

BMG claims that Anthropic evidently used music under BMG's management to train its models. Claude, it alleges, provided users with substantial excerpts—or even complete sections—of hit songs including Mars' "Uptown Funk," the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want," and Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World.”

"Anthropic's illegal conduct does not stop with these multiple direct infringements," the complaint, obtained by Rolling Stone, claims. "Anthropic also facilitates, encourages, and profits from copyright infringement by its licensees and users of its Claude models."

The lawsuit noted that Anthropic has not responded to BMG's December cease-and-desist letter and has not engaged in any licensing discussions.

This is not the first lawsuit Anthropic has been hit with regarding music rights infringement. Universal Music Group sued the AI startup in California federal court in January. Concord and ABKCO are also plaintiffs.

The music rights companies are suing over the infringement of more than 20,000 songs and seeking statutory damages exceeding $3 billion.

In 2024, three authors also sued Anthropic, accusing the company of using pirated books to train Claude. The settlement was approved in September 2025 for $1.5 billion and covers approximately 500,000 works. Anthropic paid approximately $3,000 for each book.

BMG is pursuing as much as $150,000 in damages for each work it says was infringed and is asking the court to compel Anthropic to reveal information about its training data, processes, and model capabilities—including any material under BMG's control that may have been used.

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