Intel Teams With Versa To Bring Super-Fast AI Tools Directly To Local Businesses

• Intel stock is building positive momentum. What’s pushing INTC stock higher?

AI Moves Closer To Everyday Operations

The collaboration focuses on running AI-driven security, networking and data analysis where users, devices and apps are located, rather than relying on distant data centers. This approach helps companies respond faster and manage operations more effectively.

Faster Performance With New Intel Chips

Versa is working with Intel to use its latest Xeon 6 processors to handle these tasks more efficiently. Early testing shows these chips can process AI workloads faster than previous versions, improving performance for real-time tasks.

Real-World Uses Across Industries

Businesses are already applying this approach in practical ways. For example, retailers use it to improve in-store experiences, manufacturers to predict equipment issues, and financial firms to detect fraud quickly. By combining networking, security, and AI into a single system, Versa aims to make these capabilities easier to deploy and manage.

Technical Analysis

Intel is trading 0.3% below its 20-day SMA and 7% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that suggests the longer-term uptrend is still intact even as the stock is around near-term trend lines. Shares are up 87.33% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to the 52-week high than the low.

The RSI is 49.09, which sits in neutral territory, suggesting consolidation rather than a stretched move. MACD is -0.1741, while the signal line is -0.0890, keeping a bearish tilt in place until momentum improves.

With RSI below 50 and MACD bearish, the combined signal points to mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $47

: $47 Key Support: $42.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $12.29 billion (Down from $12.67 billion YoY)

: $12.29 billion (Down from $12.67 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Hold rating and an average price target of $44.50. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Neutral (target $45 on Feb. 13)

: Initiated with Neutral (target $45 on Feb. 13) UBS : Neutral (Raises target to $52 on Jan. 23)

: Neutral (Raises target to $52 on Jan. 23) Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers target to $48 on Jan. 23)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Intel, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 94.93) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market based on recent price action.

: Bullish (Score: 94.93) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market based on recent price action. Value: Neutral (Score: 51.81) — Valuation looks closer to the middle of the pack, suggesting the market sees a fairly balanced risk/reward setup here.

The Verdict: Intel’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile, with price strength doing most of the work right now. With Value sitting near the middle, the setup looks less like a deep-value play and more like a trend-following story that still needs fundamentals to confirm at the next reporting cycle.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Intel carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 0.82% at $45.42 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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