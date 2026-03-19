Why Are Semiconductor Chip Stocks Falling On Thursday?

Semiconductor stocks pulled back on Thursday amid geopolitical tensions and supply risks, adding fresh pressure to an already sensitive sector.

The PHLX Semiconductor Index traded lower by nearly 3%. The NASDAQ Composite Index traded lower by over 1%.

Middle East Tensions Raise Supply Concerns

Chip stocks traded lower as the ongoing Middle East conflict fueled worries about a potential helium supply crunch, a critical material used in chip manufacturing.

The risk of disruption adds another layer of uncertainty to an industry already navigating tight supply chains.

Micron Falls Despite Strong Results

The company expects capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion in fiscal 2026 and rise further in 2027, while new capacity from upcoming facilities will not meaningfully come online until next year or later.

The reaction also reflects broader supply concerns, with Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson highlighting to Bloomberg TV that memory remains a supply-driven market and that new capacity will take time to materialize.

AI Demand Lifts Competition Across Ecosystem

These companies remain key players in the AI-driven storage and memory market, where demand continues to surge alongside AI infrastructure buildouts.

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