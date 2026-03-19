The vehicles, based on the GAC AION V model, will join Chenqi's OnTime Mobility platform and are expected to begin operations soon. The companies also signed an upgraded strategic agreement to scale fleet deployment and expand into new markets.

Under the partnership, Pony AI will develop and license its "Virtual Driver" autonomous system, creating recurring revenue, while Chenqi will handle fleet ownership, dispatch, and safety operations.

Pony AI said the Gen-7 platform enhances safety and efficiency, with a 70% reduction in autonomous system costs and a lifespan of up to 600,000 kilometers. Features include Bluetooth unlocking, voice interaction, and improved ride comfort.

The company added it has achieved positive unit economics in Guangzhou and Shenzhen and aims to exceed 3,000 robotaxis by 2026.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 16.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Shares have decreased by 12.43% over the past 12 months and are closer to their 52-week lows than their highs.

The RSI is at 30.48, in neutral territory, while the MACD is at -0.7905, below its signal line at -0.5905, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $12.50

: $12.50 Key Support: $10.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Pony AI is scheduled to report earnings on March 26, 2026, as confirmed.

EPS Estimate : 22 cents (Up from Loss of 31 cents)

: 22 cents (Up from Loss of 31 cents) Revenue Estimate: $23.93 million (Down from $35.52 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $22.36. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $15.00) (Dec. 17, 2025)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $15.00) (Dec. 17, 2025) Macquarie : Initiated with Outperform (Target $29.00) (Dec. 15, 2025)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $29.00) (Dec. 15, 2025) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $24.50) (Nov. 7, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Pony AI, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 83/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Pony AI Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance relative to the market. Investors should monitor upcoming earnings closely as the company continues to expand its autonomous vehicle operations.

Top ETF Exposure

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.34% Weight

(NYSE:HAIL): 2.34% Weight Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CABZ): 4.36% Weight

Significance: Because PONY carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PONY Price Action: Pony AI shares were down 4.55% at $10.49 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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