Uber Fires Up Rivian's Robotaxi Drive With $1.25 Billion Deal

The news comes as the broader market is experiencing a mixed performance, with major indices showing losses.

Uber will invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian through 2031, contingent on achieving specific autonomous milestones.

The investment represents a significant capital boost relative to Rivian’s $5.387 billion in full-year 2025 revenue, up 8% from $4.970 billion in 2024, underscoring the deal as strategic funding support.

Rivian had long-term debt worth $4.44 billion as of December 2025.

The initial commitment includes a $300 million investment, aimed at deploying thousands of Rivian R2 robotaxis across 25 cities by the end of 2031.

The partnership is expected to accelerate Rivian’s path to level 4 autonomy, with initial deployments planned for San Francisco and Miami starting in 2028.

The collaboration could lead to the purchase of up to 40,000 additional autonomous vehicles by 2030, enhancing Rivian’s position in the autonomous vehicle market.

The broader market experienced losses on Wednesday, with the Consumer Discretionary sector declining 0.35%. Rivian’s stock decline occurred as the sector moved lower, indicating that broader market trends may be influencing its performance.

Rivian Technical Analysis

Rivian is currently trading 0.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Shares have increased 36.71% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 48.61, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting no immediate overbought or oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of -0.0573, with the signal line at -0.1131, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for Rivian.

Key Resistance : $18.00

: $18.00 Key Support: $14.00

Rivian is currently underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector, which is ranked 7 out of 11 sectors. The sector has seen a decline of 4.71% over the past 30 days, indicating a challenging environment for companies within this space.

Rivian has multiple vehicles in its fleet, including a luxury truck, a full-size SUV, and a delivery van. The company plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026 and is also developing autonomous driving software to be used in its vehicles.

Analyst Outlook

Rivian stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $17.95. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 10)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 10) Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Feb. 17)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Feb. 17) DA Davidson: Downgraded to Underperform (Lowers Target to $14.00) (Feb. 17)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because RIVN carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were up 8.56% at $16.86 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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