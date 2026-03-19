Google Bets On AI To Simplify Prescriptions And Symptom Checks In Europe

Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google is deepening its push into AI-powered healthcare through a new partnership aimed at improving digital patient experiences in Europe.

AI Health Partnership Announced

Google has partnered with online pharmacy DocMorris to develop an AI-driven digital health companion to simplify symptom checks and e-prescriptions across Europe.

The collaboration will integrate Google's Gemini models with Google Cloud, Google Ads and Google for Health. It aims to create a more personalized user experience for customers.

Product Capabilities And Infrastructure

The platform will guide users from symptom checks to prescription fulfillment. The tool will support conversational interactions and assist DocMorris' roughly 11 million active users.

As part of the agreement, DocMorris will move its systems to Google Cloud. EU-based centers will process the data in accordance with regional privacy rules. The companies said the setup balances personalization with stricter handling of sensitive health data.

DocMorris CEO Walter Hess said the company selected Google to maintain control over data while meeting privacy and security standards, adding that the partnership will help deliver a more customized and secure patient experience.

Broader AI Strategy And Leadership Moves

The announcement comes as Google expands its artificial intelligence efforts. This includes continued development of Gemini models and leadership changes at DeepMind.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said on LinkedIn, "Super excited to be working with Jas to accelerate this important work at such a critical time for this technology."

Jasjeet Sekhon, who will join DeepMind as chief strategy officer, said, "I am joining Google DeepMind because I believe it is the frontier lab best positioned to develop AGI safely to empower humans."

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet Inc shares were down 0.45% at $305.51 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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