Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Verizon logo outside building
March 19, 2026 6:28 AM 2 min read

T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T Go All-In On Discounts As Churn Surge Hits

Elevated churn remains a key driver, as many subscribers roll off 36-month financing plans and re-enter the market for device upgrades. The expiration of these plans also removes switching barriers, allowing customers to change carriers without paying off outstanding balances.

Counterpoint Research introduced a promotional index within its US Weekly Smartphone Promotions Tracker to quantify consumer-facing value. Scored from 0 to 100, the index evaluates both monetary benefits and friction in accessing offers. Higher scores indicate more competitive promotions across postpaid and prepaid segments, OEMs and devices.

Prepaid Promotions Consolidate Around Key Devices

In contrast, prepaid promotions have softened year over year as carriers reallocate marketing spend. Activity is increasingly concentrated on a limited set of "champion devices," with brands that fail to support broader portfolios losing visibility. Motorola continues to sustain aggressive discounts even on older models, while smaller players such as Orbic are seeing reduced promotional support.

Samsung Price Hikes Met With Higher Subsidies

Apple Maintains Pricing, Promotions Diverge

Looking ahead, Counterpoint expects postpaid promotional strength to exceed H1 2025 levels. However, macroeconomic pressures, rising memory costs and supply constraints may temper overall market volumes despite aggressive carrier incentives.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved