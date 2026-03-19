T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T Go All-In On Discounts As Churn Surge Hits

Elevated churn remains a key driver, as many subscribers roll off 36-month financing plans and re-enter the market for device upgrades. The expiration of these plans also removes switching barriers, allowing customers to change carriers without paying off outstanding balances.

Counterpoint Research introduced a promotional index within its US Weekly Smartphone Promotions Tracker to quantify consumer-facing value. Scored from 0 to 100, the index evaluates both monetary benefits and friction in accessing offers. Higher scores indicate more competitive promotions across postpaid and prepaid segments, OEMs and devices.

Prepaid Promotions Consolidate Around Key Devices

In contrast, prepaid promotions have softened year over year as carriers reallocate marketing spend. Activity is increasingly concentrated on a limited set of "champion devices," with brands that fail to support broader portfolios losing visibility. Motorola continues to sustain aggressive discounts even on older models, while smaller players such as Orbic are seeing reduced promotional support.

Samsung Price Hikes Met With Higher Subsidies

Apple Maintains Pricing, Promotions Diverge

Looking ahead, Counterpoint expects postpaid promotional strength to exceed H1 2025 levels. However, macroeconomic pressures, rising memory costs and supply constraints may temper overall market volumes despite aggressive carrier incentives.