Small Businesses Race To Adopt AI, But Only 14% Fully Integrate It, Goldman Sachs Survey Shows

Small businesses across the U.S. are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence, seeing clear gains in efficiency and productivity, but most remain in the early stages and need guidance to fully integrate the technology.

AI Adoption Booms Among Small Businesses

On Tuesday, A new survey from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices found that 76% of small businesses are currently using AI, and 93% report it has positively impacted their operations.

Efficiency and productivity were cited as the top benefits by 84% of respondents.

Despite widespread adoption, only 14% of businesses said AI is fully embedded in core operations.

Many owners cited barriers such as a lack of technical expertise, difficulty choosing the right tools, and concerns over data privacy.

"AI is already helping small businesses compete, save time, and better serve customers — but many of us are still figuring out how to use it effectively," said Khari Parker, co-founder of Connie's Chicken and Waffles in Baltimore.

He added, "With the right guidance and training, AI can be transformational for Main Street."

The survey also found that 73% of small businesses would benefit from additional training and implementation resources.

There is strong support for the bipartisan AI for Main Street Act, which aims to provide small businesses with guidance, training, and outreach to adopt AI effectively.

AI Drives Small Business Growth And Innovation

Earlier this month, U.S. new business creation surged, with Mark Cuban attributing the trend to AI reducing the cost and complexity of launching companies.

Apollo Academy said AI and large language models could create jobs and strengthen the labor market, while Cuban noted students skilled in prompting AI were outperforming employees at many smaller corporations.

Scalelogix AI expanded its enterprise-grade AI tools to support small and mid-sized businesses, providing systems for lead generation, data enrichment, and revenue automation previously reserved for large enterprises.

Last year, Kevin O'Leary highlighted AI-powered customer service bots as a "competitive weapon" for growth.

He noted that lower AI costs allowed SMBs to handle customer interactions faster and more efficiently, with the hospitality industry leading adoption in bookings and concierge services.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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