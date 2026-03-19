Elon Musk Says China Will Win The AI Race, But Here's Where SpaceX Will Win

Google Will Win AI In The West

On Thursday, Musk, in a response to user Bindu Reddy on X, who complained of issues with Google’s Gemini 3.0 model, made his predictions. “Google will win the AI race in the West, China on Earth and SpaceX in space,” he said in his response, positioning his company as the leader in the tech sector’s orbital data center push.

Google’s AI arm, DeepMind, has accelerated its development efforts, bringing in Jasjeet Sekhon as chief strategy officer. Sekhon was previously the chief scientist and head of AI at Bridgewater Associates.

Elon Musk On Chip Production

The CEO also outlined the challenges that artificial intelligence currently faces when responding to a user, who predicted that the price of AI hardware and compute will rise due to linear supply and an increase in demand.

“The limiting factor will shift from chips to energy on Earth,” he said, predicting that AI’s power demand would present challenges for the energy sector. However, Musk then shared that the limiting factor for the technology would revert “back to chips when space solar (star) power is unlocked.”

Nvidia’s Orbital Datacenter Goal, Tesla’s Terafab

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