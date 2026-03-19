Uber CTO Says 95% Of Engineers Use AI Tools Monthly As Coding Shift Accelerates

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence to transform how it builds software, with its CTO calling the shift a defining moment for the future of engineering.

Uber Engineers Adopt AI Coding At Massive Scale

This week, Praveen Neppalli Naga said in a LinkedIn post that 95% of Uber's engineers now use AI tools every month, as the company leans heavily into AI-driven coding.

He described the transition as a "real reset moment for engineering," adding that Uber has "leaned in hard" to AI coding in recent months and that the "results have been phenomenal."

A major driver of this shift is agentic AI, which allows systems to complete tasks autonomously with minimal supervision. Instead of simply assisting developers, AI tools at Uber are now handling entire coding tasks.

According to Naga, Uber's internal AI coding agent is producing about 1,800 code changes per week entirely on its own. "There is zero human authoring," he said.

"Engineers review and approve, but the code is written entirely by AI agents."

The share of AI-generated code changes has grown from less than 1% to about 8%, reflecting rapid adoption across the company.

Uber CEO Predicts Robotaxis, Expands AI Jobs

Last month, Dara Khosrowshahi said he expected robotaxis to handle most Uber trips within 15 to 20 years as the company pushed into autonomous vehicle technology.

He noted scaling fleets required regulatory approval, advanced technology, and infrastructure, adding, "We don’t operate in the virtual world, we operate in the physical world."

Khosrowshahi also criticized companies that merely talked about AI without changing operations, calling many strategies "play-acting" and focused on simple tasks.

He said true transformation required redesigning workflows rather than layering AI onto old systems.

Despite challenges, about 90% of companies planned to increase AI spending this year, signaling a shift from experimentation to broader deployment.

Last year, Uber expanded its platform beyond rides and deliveries, launching Digital Tasks to let users complete AI-related gigs, some requiring advanced degrees, with pay exceeding typical driver earnings.

The moves reflect Uber's strategy to integrate AI across operations, position itself as a leader in autonomous transportation, and offer high-paying AI work opportunities globally.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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