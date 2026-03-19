Kevin O'Leary Warns CEOs Risk Irrelevance Without Critical Thinking, Says AI Alone Creates 'Slop'

Investor and “Shark Tank” personality Kevin O'Leary said the real winners in business will be those who pair AI with critical thinking and storytelling, warning that leaders who rely solely on technology risk irrelevance.

AI And Storytelling Are Key To Business Success

On Wednesday, in a post on X, O'Leary shared an interview with Fox News and emphasized that execution, not technology, determines business success.

"If you're a CEO and you're just pushing a button to generate garbage, you're dead in the water," he wrote.

He added, "I don't care if you have a liberal arts degree or an MBA; if you can't tell a story that actually moves the needle on customer acquisition, you're worth zero."

O'Leary highlighted the rise of creators who combine storytelling with AI skills, noting that some employees who once earned $48,000 a year now generate $600,000 in measurable impact for companies.

In a clip, he said, "The number one inflation is creators, like storytellers, writers that actually have AI talents," he said.

He added, "Their work is measurable through customer acquisition. If you can prove that you can change a company’s ability to acquire more customers, you can measure that every week and you can pay them a portion of the profit you make off a new customer."

He cautioned that AI alone produces "slop" if not properly managed.

"AI is still generating a lot of slop," he said. "That's why I only look at it as a tool."

O'Leary Highlights AI Opportunities For Entrepreneurs

Earlier, O'Leary emphasized the growing role of AI and blockchain in boosting productivity, cutting costs, and creating new business opportunities.

He said AI had moved beyond "hype" to become a genuine driver of economic growth, noting that over 50 of his companies used it to streamline operations, including issuing watch insurance policies in seconds.

O'Leary stressed that AI frees workers from repetitive tasks, allowing them to pursue higher-paying roles.

O'Leary also advised young entrepreneurs to focus on AI implementation for small businesses and data center development, pointing out that many companies lack the expertise to adopt these technologies.

He highlighted data centers as a particularly lucrative area, describing them as a major pain point and opportunity for growth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

