James May Says Tesla Model 3 Overcomplicates Basic Controls, Wiper 'Doesn't Work Properly'

British motoring journalist James May of Top Gear fame has listed his likes, as well as issues with the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3.

James May Lists His Problems With The Tesla Model 3

In a video released on YouTube on Wednesday, May first outlined that he liked the “quiet” and “refined” nature of the Model 3. He also hailed its performance, adding that EVs can achieve high performance with a more powerful motor and a bigger battery.

Coming to the issues, May shared that he did not like that Tesla was associated with CEO Elon Musk, adding that he did not “care” about the billionaire. He also shared the complicated driver’s assistance system controls, like turning off the lane departure warning system, which involved three separate steps in the Autopilot menu.

He also lamented the lack of traditional stalks for the indicator, headlight and wiper controls, which are on the steering wheel in Tesla vehicles. He said that the automatic wiper system “doesn’t work properly because it’s a camera-based system.”

May shared that the vehicle had overcomplicated headlight controls and the boot controls. He also lamented the slow charging speeds, even with a Supercharger.

Tesla Model Y Becomes Best-Seller

The Tesla Model Y, which is another popular offering by the automaker, was also the best-selling vehicle globally during 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to Tesla, as it cited data from multiple market research firms. The Model Y’s cumulative sales also surpassed 4 million units.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 1.63% to $392.78 at market close on Wednesday, but gained 0.11% to $393.22 during overnight trading.

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