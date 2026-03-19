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The modern nvidia logo and company name displayed on the building exterior, California, U.S, October 09, 2025
March 19, 2026 3:17 AM 2 min read

Former Tesla AI Chief Andrej Karpathy Knew He Was Getting 'Secret Gift' From Nvidia And After Getting A Hint He 'Knew It Had To Be Good'

Karpathy Reacts To Nvidia's ‘Secret Gift'

The NVIDIA DGX Station GB300 is a deskside AI supercomputer built for enterprises and researchers, powered by NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip.

Karpathy took to X to share his excitement, revealing he had been teased about a mystery delivery requiring "20 amps."

"Thank you Jensen and NVIDIA! She's a real beauty!" he wrote, adding, "I was told I'd be getting a secret gift, with a hint that it requires 20 amps. (So I knew it had to be good)."

He joked the system would serve as "a beautiful, spacious home" for his projects.

Nvidia DGX Station GB300 Brings Data Center AI To The Desktop

Nvidia said the DGX Station GB300 is powered by its GB300 superchip architecture, delivering up to 20 petaflops of performance and 748GB of coherent memory.

The system is capable of supporting AI models with up to 1 trillion parameters, enabling developers to prototype advanced models locally before scaling to cloud or data center environments.

The first unit, built in collaboration with Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), was delivered to Karpathy in Palo Alto earlier this month.

Push Toward Agentic AI And Local Development

Nvidia framed the launch as part of a broader shift toward "agentic AI" — systems that can reason, plan and execute tasks autonomously over extended periods.

The company is also backing open-source efforts such as NemoClaw, designed to help developers run persistent AI agents more securely on local machines.

According to Nvidia, early deployments highlight growing demand for powerful, desk-side systems capable of handling long-running AI workloads.

Price Action: Shares of Nvidia closed Wednesday at $180.40, down 0.84%. It edged lower to $180.25 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show the stock lagging in the short and medium term, though it maintains a strong long-term uptrend, supported by a Growth score in the 97th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com

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