Google DeepMind Raids Bridgewater For Chief Scientist, Jasjeet Sekhon Says 'Excited' To Partner Directly With Hassabis

DeepMind Bolsters Strategy With High-Profile Hire

In a post on LinkedIn, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said, "Super excited to be working with Jas to accelerate this important work at such a critical time for this technology."

Sekhon previously served as chief scientist and head of AI at Bridgewater Associates, where he helped build the firm's AIA Labs research unit. He will also join Bridgewater's board after stepping down from his operational roles.

Sekhon also took to LinkedIn and said, "I am joining Google DeepMind because I believe it is the frontier lab best positioned to develop AGI safely to empower humans."

Sekhon joined Bridgewater in 2018 and played a central role in advancing its AI-driven research initiatives.

Google Ramps Up AI Push Against OpenAI, Anthropic

The move comes as Google works to strengthen its position against rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.

These efforts have helped boost investor confidence. In the past 12 months, Alphabet Class A shares have been up by 87.74% while Class C shares gained 84.21%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Alphabet Class A shares declined by 1.04% while Class C shares slipped by 1.01%. In after-hours trading, Class A and C shares slipped 0.062% and 0.11%, respectively.

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