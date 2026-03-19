Elon Musk Says Tesla's AI5 Self-Driving Chip Will 'Punch Above Its Weight,' Sees Data Center Use

AI5 Will Punch Far Above Its Weight

Responding to Beisel, Musk shared his take on the matter. “AI5 will punch far above its weight,” he said, outlining that its capabilities were possible because Tesla aims to “make maximally effective use of every circuit.” Musk also said that while the upcoming chip could see applications in data centers, it’s “primarily optimized for AI edge compute in Optimus and Robotaxi.”

Musk then shared that despite the advancements, there was room for improvement. He said that a single AI6 chip could match a dual SoC AI5 within “the same half reticle and same process node.”

Huge Admirer Of Jensen Huang

In the same thread, Musk also shared that he was a “huge admirer” of both Nvidia and Jensen Huang. He also hailed Nvidia’s current status as the leading company by market capitalization in the world. “That market cap is well-deserved,” he said, adding that both SpaceX and Tesla “expect to continue ordering Nvidia chips at scale.”

Tesla’s Terafab, Nvidia’s GTC 2026

Tesla has been ramping up its AI chip efforts, with Musk earlier announcing that the company’s Terafab AI chip project was scheduled to kick off operations soon. The project would focus on producing the automaker’s AI5 chip, a crucial element of Tesla’s self-driving efforts.

Doubts Remain About Tesla FSD

Musk, on the other hand, has claimed that the internal logs of the vehicle showcased that Tesla’s Autopilot was disengaged four seconds before the crash, sharing that the driver was in control of the vehicle instead.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 1.63% to $392.78 at market close on Wednesday, but gained 0.11% to $393.22 during overnight trading.

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