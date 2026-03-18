The Robotaxi Model Is Splitting In Two

For years, Tesla's strategy has been clear: control the entire stack—hardware, software, network.

But a different model is now emerging.

Nvidia's push into autonomous systems is moving beyond chips into full-stack AI platforms, while Lucid is positioning its upcoming midsize vehicles—and even its Lunar robotaxi concept—for scalable deployment. Layer Uber on top, and the missing piece—distribution—is already solved.

This isn't a pilot phase. It's a modular buildout.

Nvidia Brings The Brains, Lucid The Hardware

Autonomous vehicles aren't just about sensors anymore. They require real-time inference, continuous updates, and massive compute behind the scenes.

That's where Nvidia sits.

Lucid, meanwhile, is leaning into efficiency and platform design—building vehicles that are autonomy-ready from the ground up, not retrofitted later. Its discussions with Uber around deploying midsize vehicles at scale signal that this isn't theoretical.

It's heading toward real-world rollout.

Uber Solves The Hardest Problem: Demand

Autonomous strategies don't usually fail on technology. They fail on distribution.

Uber doesn't need to build cars or chips—it already has global demand. With millions of users and an existing ride network, it becomes the deployment engine for any autonomy stack plugged into it.

And that changes the game.

A Different Kind Of Competition

This isn't just Nvidia vs. Tesla. Or Lucid vs. Tesla.

It's two competing models:

Tesla: one company, full-stack control

Nvidia + Lucid + Uber: modular, scalable ecosystem

One builds everything. The other connects everything.

And if that second model scales faster, the robotaxi race may not be about who builds the best car—but who builds the best system.

Image created using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT.