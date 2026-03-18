Momentus To Support NASA Solar Sail Flight Opportunities Study

This news comes as broader markets are experiencing a slight decline. The S&P 500 is down 0.72%, and the Nasdaq is down 0.80%.

Wins NASA Solar Sail Study Contract

Momentus will assist NASA in a study for a potential solar sail mission utilizing its Vigoride spacecraft platform.

The solar sail, measuring 1,652 square meters, aims to enhance space weather monitoring by maneuvering satellites closer to the Sun. It will provide earlier warnings for critical solar weather events.

The study, recently completed, may lead to a follow-on contract for a flight demonstration under NASA's Flight Opportunities program.

This mission is designed to showcase how solar sails can be controlled for navigation, potentially revolutionizing in-space propulsion technologies.

Delivers Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle

Last month, the company announced the delivery of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle to Vandenberg Space Force Base ahead of its launch on SpaceX's upcoming Transporter-16 mission.

The mission is backed by contracts valued at approximately $4.2 million with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), $1.9 million with U.S. Space Force and other significant partnerships with NASA.

MNTS Is Down 86.07% in 12 Months

Currently, Momentus is trading 0.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and significantly below its 50-day SMA by 31%. Over the past 12 months, the stock has decreased by 86.07%, and it is positioned closer to its 52-week lows than its highs, indicating ongoing bearish sentiment.

The RSI is at 47.36, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.6023, with the signal line at -0.7505, indicating a bullish crossover. This suggests that while the stock is not currently overbought or oversold, there may be potential for upward momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Key Resistance : $4.50

: $4.50 Key Support: $3.80

Momentus Provides In-Space Infrastructure Services

Momentus offers in-space infrastructure services by building transfer and service vehicles that carry satellites and hosted payloads between orbits in space.

It is a provider of three critical functions in the new space economy: Space Transportation, Satellite as a Service, and In-Orbit Servicing.

The recent NASA contract underscores Momentus's role in advancing space technology and highlights its potential for future growth in the commercial space sector. As the demand for space-based services increases, Momentus's innovative solutions may position it favorably within this expanding market.

Momentus Upcoming Earnings

The countdown is on: Momentus is set to report earnings on March 31, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 31 cents (Down from -31 cents YoY)

: 31 cents (Down from -31 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: 28 cents Million (Down from 28 cents Million YoY)

MNTS Price Action: Momentus shares were down 7.52% at $4.65 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $3.81, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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