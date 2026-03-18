• Super Micro Computer stock is showing weakness. What’s driving SMCI stock lower?

Expands AI Server Portfolio

The AI server company expanded its lineup of enterprise systems to meet rising demand for AI and graphics workloads, introducing new servers powered by Nvidia RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell GPUs.

The company designed these systems to fit more easily into existing data centers and smaller environments where space, power and cooling have been limited.

It also offers pre-tested, ready-to-use systems that support a wide range of business applications.

Focuses On Faster Deployment and Upgrades

Super Micro said the new systems can replace older servers without major infrastructure changes, helping companies upgrade faster. The expanded portfolio includes options for large-scale data centers, standard enterprise setups, and compact edge environments, allowing businesses to run AI, data processing, and graphics tasks more efficiently.

Recently, Super Micro has also launched a new range of AI-focused systems to help businesses deploy and scale AI operations faster.

The company introduced new servers built on Nvidia’s latest platform to handle complex AI workloads, while using modular designs to simplify setup and reduce deployment time.

Adds Storage and All-In-One Platforms

Super Micro also rolled out a new storage system that manages large data volumes more efficiently, cutting the need to recompute results and lowering power use.

It launched all-in-one platforms that combine computing, storage, and networking, making it easier for companies to adopt AI and expand their operations.

The stock is catching bids as enterprises’ adoption of AI infrastructure remains a key theme for server and data center suppliers.

Technical Analysis

Super Micro is trading 1.6% below its 20-day SMA and 8.6% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend under pressure even as it tries to stabilize near the $31 area. Shares are down 17.86% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week low ($27.60) than its 52-week high ($62.36).

RSI is at 49.72, in neutral territory, suggesting neither buyers nor sellers have clear control at the moment. MACD is at -0.0235 versus a signal line of 0.0381, a bearish setup that points to fading upside momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI (near 50) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $33.50

: $33.50 Key Support: $29

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 59 cents (Up from 31 cents year-over-year)

: 59 cents (Up from 31 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $12.41 Billion (Up from $4.60 Billion YoY)

: $12.41 Billion (Up from $4.60 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.0x (suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Hold rating and an average price target of $40 (high: $64, low: $26) from 50 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers target to $38 on Feb. 4)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers target to $38 on Feb. 4) Rosenblatt : Buy (Lowers target to $50 on Feb. 4)

: Buy (Lowers target to $50 on Feb. 4) Needham: Buy (Lowers target to $40 on Feb. 4)

Price Action

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were down 2.46% at $30.74 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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