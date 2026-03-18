AT&T Unveils New AI-Powered App Aiming At 100 Million Families

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced on Wednesday the rollout of its new app designed to simplify and enhance customer experience.

The new AT&T app aims to provide seamless control over wireless and home internet services, integrating AI-powered support and streamlined notifications.

Customer Reach: Over 100 million U.S. families and nearly 2.5 million businesses use AT&T services.

Over 100 million U.S. families and nearly 2.5 million businesses use AT&T services. App Features: Includes usage insights, device controls, and an AI-powered assistant.

Includes usage insights, device controls, and an AI-powered assistant. Network Recognition: AT&T Fiber is recognized as the best and fastest home internet service.

Jenifer Robertson, AT&T’s EVP and GM for Mass Markets, emphasized the app’s focus on simplicity and control, reflecting customer feedback. The app allows new users to shop and trial services directly, enhancing user experience with a modern design and navigation.

User Experience

This development comes as the company aims to integrate services for converged customers, providing a unified platform for managing both wireless and home internet needs.

AT&T’s strategic move aligns with its commitment to delivering dependable service backed by the AT&T Guarantee, ensuring quality across both wireless and fiber networks.

The app is available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and ATT.com, marking a significant step in AT&T’s digital transformation efforts.

T Price Action: At&t shares were down 0.92% at $27.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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