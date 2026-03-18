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Dhaka,Bangladesh 11 August 2024: X twitter new logo on phone screen stock image.
March 18, 2026 12:42 PM 1 min read

X Outage Hits Thousands Of Users Worldwide; Services Appear Mostly Resolved

Elon Musk‘s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced a disruption on Wednesday morning, as users across the U.S. and other countries were unable to access the app or website.

More than 27,329 users reported disruptions on Downdetector on Wednesday, with the issue appearing to be mostly resolved by 11:46 a.m. ET.

The problems spanned multiple surfaces. According to Downdetector data, 46% of reports pointed to the app, 29% to the feed and timeline, and 15% to the website.

Google Trends also reflected the disruption, with searches for "twitter down" jumping over 1,000% in the past four hours and continuing to trend.

Users were unable to load the platform. Some reported brief access before error messages appear.

India was also affected. Downdetector also confirmed outage reports from Indian users.

The app was the primary failure point. Feed and timeline disruptions were the second-most-reported issue. Website access was also failing for some users.

X Has a Recent History of Outages

This is not the first time X has gone down recently. In January, X suffered a major disruption. During that January incident, Downdetector recorded more than 74,000 U.S users affected.

Musk Has Mocked Rivals During Their Own Outages

The post gained traction amid Musk's ongoing rivalry with Mark Zuckerberg.

Image via Shutterstock

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