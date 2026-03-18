Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) powered the AI boom. But what comes next may not be about building models—it may be about running them.

In an exclusive email interview with Benzinga, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) pointed investors toward a shift already underway: from one-time AI training to continuous, real-world compute demand.

And the analogy is simple—think AWS, but for robots.

From One-Time Training To Always-On Compute

The first wave of AI was driven by massive training runs—large language models consuming huge amounts of GPU power in short bursts. That's where Nvidia dominated.

But robotics changes the equation.

"The next wave belongs to the companies turning those GPUs into production-grade infrastructure for the physical world," HIVE said. "That demands purpose-built GPU cloud infrastructure at scale, not just chips on a shelf."

Unlike chatbots, robots don't stop running. They see, decide, and act in real time—every second they're deployed.

That creates something the first AI wave didn't: recurring demand.

"Running thousands of autonomous robots… that is ongoing, recurring compute demand," the company added.

The ‘AWS For Robots' Moment

This is where the investment narrative shifts.

If the first phase of AI was about selling chips, the next may be about monetizing usage—charging for compute the way cloud platforms bill for storage and processing.

In effect, every robot becomes a metered customer.

From warehouse automation to security patrol units and even humanoid systems like Tesla, Inc‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Optimus, each deployment adds to a growing base of always-on inference demand.

HIVE is already positioning for that shift through its BUZZ HPC platform, which is supporting robotics workloads like AMC Robotics' Kyro quadruped as it moves from testing into real-world deployment.

Follow The Compute

The bigger takeaway isn't just robotics—it's where the money flows next.

"Physical AI… is the next frontier," HIVE said. "For investors looking at where the AI cycle goes next, follow the compute."

That shift—from building intelligence to running it—could define the next leg of the AI trade.

Image created using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT.