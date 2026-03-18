Microsoft Unifies AI Division To End Copilot Confusion, Boost Growth

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is reshaping its AI leadership as it seeks to streamline its product lineup and strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI market.

• Microsoft shares are under pressure. What’s driving MSFT stock lower?

New Leader To Oversee Copilot Business

Suleyman Refocuses On Core AI Models

Microsoft reassigned Mustafa Suleyman to focus on developing advanced AI models, a key priority as the company works to build its own capabilities and reduce reliance on OpenAI. Nadella emphasized that progress in AI models will be critical to the company’s long-term strategy.

Simplification Push During Competitive Pressure

The restructuring aims to consolidate Microsoft’s AI efforts into a more integrated system, addressing concerns about fragmented products. The shift comes as Microsoft faces strong competition from rivals, with its Copilot tools still trailing leading AI platforms in user adoption.

Microsoft reported selling 15 million 365 Copilot subscriptions in its latest earnings (second-quarter of 2026), representing only a small portion of its more than 450 million commercial customers.

Technical Analysis

Microsoft is trading 1.1% below its 20-day SMA and 14.1% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even as the stock tries to base. Shares are up 3.25% over the past 12 months, but the current price is closer to the 52-week low than the 52-week high, suggesting the stock is still in recovery mode rather than in a fresh uptrend.

The RSI is at 42.38, which is neutral territory but tilted toward weaker momentum after the late-February oversold reading (RSI dipped below 30 on February 23). MACD is at -5.8770, while the signal line is at -7.6005, a bullish configuration (MACD above the signal line) that suggests downside pressure is easing, even though the trend remains heavy.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $413

: $413 Key Support: $392.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $4.07 (Up from $3.46 year-over-year)

: $4.07 (Up from $3.46 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $81.37 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY)

: $81.37 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 25.0x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $602.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers target to $392 on Feb. 5)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers target to $392 on Feb. 5) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers target to $635 on Jan. 30)

: Buy (Lowers target to $635 on Jan. 30) Wedbush: Outperform (Lowers target to $575 on Jan. 29)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Microsoft, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Microsoft’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led profile with weak momentum and a still-demanding valuation. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if price can hold the $392.50 area and start reclaiming short-term averages; for bears, a clean break below support would reinforce the downtrend already confirmed by January’s Death Cross.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Microsoft carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MSFT Stock Price Activity: Microsoft shares were down 1.17% at $394.74 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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