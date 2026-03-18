The power allotment, valid through 2033, could support operations as early as the second quarter of 2027, subject to infrastructure upgrades. T1 said the site benefits from low-cost hydroelectric power, cold-climate cooling, and existing industrial infrastructure, positioning it for growing AI compute demand.

The company is working with Pareto Securities to maximize asset value while continuing its core focus on building a U.S. solar supply chain.

“T1 is building a solar supply chain to deliver scalable, reliable, and low-cost energy in the United States. Our legacy assets in the Nordics could be developed as world-class data centers utilizing the region’s abundant low-cost power and human capital with a strong industrial heritage,” said Daniel Barcelo, T1 Energy’s Chairman and CEO.

Short Interest Surge

Short interest in T1 Energy rose from 28.13 million to 33.93 million shares, representing 20.95% of publicly available shares. Based on average volume, it would take about 1.98 days to cover.

Technical Analysis

TE is trading above its 20-day and 100-day SMAs but slightly below its 50-day SMA. This suggests the longer-term uptrend remains intact while the intermediate trend faces pressure. Shares have surged 351.39% over the past 12 months and are close to the 52-week high.

RSI stands at 54.79, indicating neutral momentum without overbought or oversold conditions. MACD remains bullish, with the MACD line above the signal line. The last overbought RSI reading occurred on January 2, 2026.

The combination of RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend support still favoring bulls but without a clear “all-clear” breakout signal.

Key Resistance : $8.00

: $8.00 Key Support: $6.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

T1 Energy is set to report earnings on March 31, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 5 cents (Up from Loss of 22 cents YoY)

: 5 cents (Up from Loss of 22 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: 36 cents Billion (Up from $0.00 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $7.30. Recent analyst moves include:

Alliance Global Partners : Initiated with Buy (Target $8.50) (Dec. 9, 2025)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $8.50) (Dec. 9, 2025) Johnson Rice : Initiated with Buy (Target $8.00) (Dec. 2, 2025)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $8.00) (Dec. 2, 2025) Roth Capital: Initiated with Buy (Target $7.00) (Nov. 24, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for T1 Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.47/100) — The stock is showing outsized trend strength versus the broader market, consistent with its strong longer-term run.

The Verdict: T1 Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal shows a momentum-driven profile, with trend strength leading over fundamentals. Long-term traders may focus on holding support levels to avoid sharp pullbacks in momentum.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TE carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TE Price Action: T1 Energy shares were down 4.75% at $7.42 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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