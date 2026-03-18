Huang, speaking from the GTC conference on March 17 with CNBC's Jim Cramer, signaled that he has no intention of slowing down, even as Nvidia's market cap reaches heights previously thought impossible.

NVDA stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

A Vision Beyond the GPU

While the world knows Nvidia for its graphics chips, Huang clarified that the company's identity has shifted.

“Nvidia is today really an A.I. infrastructure company,” Huang told CNBC.

By building “AI factories” that integrate GPUs, networking switches, and the new Vera CPU, Nvidia is positioning itself as critical to the global economy.

Huang dismissed concerns that the company’s growth might be “tapped out,” noting that they are creating opportunities far beyond hyperscalers like Google and Amazon.

“It’s probably difficult to understand how a company as large as we are could actually be accelerating growth,” Huang admitted, but emphasized that the expansion into on-premise data centers and sovereign AI is just beginning.

The Rise of Agentic AI

One of the most striking revelations in the CNBC interview was the discussion of OpenClaw, an open-source project Huang believes will be as impactful as the original launch of generative AI.

The $20 Trillion Dream

When Cramer asked if Nvidia could eventually become the world's first $20 trillion company, Huang didn’t flinch.

Regarding his tenure and the company’s valuation, Huang said, “That's my dream come true.”

Despite the pressure and the energy required to power the AI factories, Huang remains tethered to the mission.

“You know, people ask me how long I’m going to work. I’m hoping to die on the job. And I’m not hoping to die any time soon,” he told CNBC.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Nano Banana 2.