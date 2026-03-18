TSMC Claims 72% Of Global Chip Market As AI Demand Hits Record Highs

TSMC Extends Lead In Foundry Market

The firm noted that Taiwan Semiconductor retained a dominant 72% market share, supported by strong demand across advanced nodes and new technology rollouts. In comparison, Samsung held the second spot with a 7% share as it worked to improve yields and gain traction in newer processes. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ranked third with a 5.3% share, posting record quarterly revenue, driven by solid domestic demand and capacity expansion.

Outlook Signals Continued Growth Momentum

Looking ahead, Counterpoint expects higher utilization across both advanced and mature manufacturing segments, along with rising wafer prices, to further support industry revenue growth in 2026.

For Taiwan Semiconductor, this kind of dataset matters because it frames whether the company is defending (or expanding) its scale advantages as customers ramp advanced-node and AI-related orders.

The report’s emphasis on “pure foundry” share is also a reminder that investors often treat Taiwan Semiconductor as the bellwether for outsourced chip manufacturing, where mix and capacity utilization can swing sentiment quickly.

Technical Analysis

TSM is trading 3.5% below its 20-day SMA but 8.1% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term trend constructive even as the stock digests recent gains. Shares are up 99.84% over the past 12 months and are closer to their 52-week highs than their lows, trading in a $134.25 to $390.20 range.

RSI is at 47.11, in neutral territory, suggesting momentum has cooled from the late-February push. MACD is at -2.1575 versus a signal line of 1.3900, a bearish configuration that points to softer trend pressure until the lines begin converging again.

With RSI below 50 and MACD bearish, the combined read is mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $380.00

: $380.00 Key Support: $332.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY)

: $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY)

: $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 33.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $401.67. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $370.00) (January 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-and-quality-led profile, with a clear premium valuation trade-off. If the stock holds above the $332.00 support zone, the setup favors trend-followers; a break below it would put more weight on the bearish MACD signal and raise the odds of a deeper consolidation.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan shares are up just a bit, 0.06%, at $346.19 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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