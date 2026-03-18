Apple, Samsung Eat The Global Smartphone Market Alive In 2025

Regional demand patterns diverged. Premium smartphones drove volumes in North America (NAM), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). In contrast, entry- to mid-tier models led in Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Apple Leads in North America and APAC

In North America, Apple secured four of the top five positions. The iPhone 16 5G led shipments. Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G was the only Android device in the top five, supported by strong prepaid segment demand.

In APAC, including China, Apple held all the top five positions. The region accounted for about half of global smartphone shipments in 2025. Apple's growth in China was driven by a strong upgrade cycle, making it the fastest-growing brand among the top five. The iPhone 16 Pro Max 5G led shipments in China, marking the only region where a Pro Max model topped Apple's lineup and signaling rising premiumization.

Outside China, Apple's APAC growth was supported by Japan and India. These markets, along with China, are Apple's largest outside the United States. The iPhone 16e also ranked among the top five in APAC excluding China, with Japan contributing more than one-third of its global volume.

Samsung Dominates Emerging Markets

LATAM and MEA showed a different trend. All top five models in these regions were 4G smartphones. More than 60% of total shipments in both markets were 4G devices in 2025.

Samsung led both regions, with its Galaxy A06 and A16 models taking the top two spots. Xiaomi's Redmi 14C also ranked among the top five, reflecting strong value-driven demand. Motorola's Moto G05 featured in LATAM, while TECNO's Pop 9 and Camon 40 gained traction in MEA due to strong regional presence.

Europe Driven by Premium Segment

In Europe, Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S series dominated the top five. This reflects Western Europe's premium-heavy market, where high-end devices accounted for more than 60% of total smartphone shipments in 2025.

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