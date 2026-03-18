AMD-Samsung Expand Power Alliance To Resolve AI Data Bottlenecks

The move also tracks a risk-on tone in tech, as chip and AI-linked names trade with the Nasdaq’s early strength.

Samsung and AMD are expanding work on “next-generation AI memory solutions,” positioning the partnership around the fast-growing buildout of AI infrastructure and the memory bandwidth demands of modern accelerators.

Focus On AI Performance And Efficiency

AMD framed the collaboration as part of its broader push to scale AI compute platforms, where memory performance and power efficiency can be key differentiators.

The partnership focused on AI memory (rather than consumer PC demand), which matters because AMD’s data center and AI roadmap increasingly depend on feeding GPUs and accelerators efficiently as model sizes grow.

Technical Analysis

AMD is trading 0.5% below its 20-day SMA ($200.36) and 9.9% below its 100-day SMA ($221.43), showing the stock is still working through intermediate-term overhead supply even after stabilizing. Shares are up 89.65% over the past 12 months and sit closer to the 52-week high ($267.08) than the 52-week low ($76.48), keeping the longer-term trend constructive despite the pullback from January’s peak.

The RSI is 43.91, which sits in neutral territory and aligns with a market that has cooled off without fully resetting into oversold territory. MACD is -4.9553, versus a signal line of -5.4006, a bullish configuration (MACD above the signal line) that suggests downside momentum is easing, even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $220.00

: $220.00 Key Support: $190.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for AMD stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.18 (Up from 96 cents YoY)

: $1.18 (Up from 96 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $9.85 Billion (Up from $7.44 Billion YoY)

: $9.85 Billion (Up from $7.44 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 75.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: AMD stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $284.63. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Raises Target to $240.00) (Feb. 25)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $240.00) (Feb. 25) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Feb. 25)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 1.42% at $199.10 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock