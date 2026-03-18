Amazon Slashing USPS Shipments Could Cost Agency Billions In Revenue

Amazon Plans Major Shift Away From USPS

Potential Impact On USPS And Delivery Network

USPS handled more than 1 billion Amazon packages last year, accounting for about 15% of its total U.S. parcel volume and playing a key role in supporting its network amid ongoing financial losses. While Amazon is expanding its own delivery capabilities, USPS remains important for reaching rural areas, where it handles 30% to 40% of Amazon’s shipments.

Faster Delivery Push And Analyst Outlook

Technical Analysis

Amazon is trading 2.5% above its 20-day SMA, but 4.9% below its 100-day SMA, showing short-term stabilization while the intermediate trend still needs repair. Shares are up 11.61% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 52.07, which keeps momentum in neutral territory rather than stretched in either direction. The MACD is at -1.8393, while the signal line is at -2.8866, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing, even though the MACD remains below zero.

The combination of neutral RSI (around 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $220.50

: $220.50 Key Support: $202.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.66 (Up from $1.59 YoY)

: $1.66 (Up from $1.59 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $177.20 Billion (Up from $155.70 Billion YoY)

: $177.20 Billion (Up from $155.70 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 30.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $287.76. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $265.00) (March 17)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $265.00) (March 17) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $304.00) (February 23)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $304.00) (February 23) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $265.00) (February 9)

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.38% at $216.01 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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