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Shanghai, China- Mar 28, 2024 : Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company building signage logo world's largest retailers e-commerce companies business
March 18, 2026 5:45 AM 2 min read

Alibaba Cashes In On AI Boom With Sharp Price Hikes

Price Hikes Across AI Portfolio

The company said it is increasing prices for its T-Head AI computing chips by between 5% and 34%. It is also lifting prices for its Cloud Parallel File Storage service by 30%.

The updated pricing applies to products including the Zhenwu 810E chip, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The move underscores Alibaba's effort to convert heavy AI investment into near-term revenue ahead of its upcoming earnings report.

The pricing changes follow an internal restructuring announced earlier this month, aimed at making AI a more significant profit driver.

Competition Intensifies Across AI Market

Alibaba is set to report earnings Thursday and continues to position AI chips as a core growth pillar. CEO Eddie Wu has said the company plans to invest more than $53 billion in infrastructure and AI development, with the potential for further expansion.

Bloomberg noted Alibaba has been active in open-source large language models but has struggled to translate that into a clear commercial advantage. The company also lost a key model developer this month and has launched a Token Hub unit to consolidate its AI efforts.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were up 2.93% at $140.57 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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