Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Touts OpenClaw As 'Definitely' The Next ChatGPT

OpenClaw is an open-source autonomous AI agent platform that goes beyond traditional chatbots, enabling agents to perform tasks, make decisions, and take actions with minimal user input.
Huang said the technology marks a major shift, enabling users to create their own AI agents with a single line of code and deploy them for a wide range of tasks.
Notably, shares of Chinese ‘AI Tigers’ MiniMax and Knowledge Atlas Technology, also known as Zhipu, surged over 19% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, after Huang’s comments on OpenClaw
Nvidia Brings Secure Layer To OpenClaw
NVIDIA has promptly leveraged OpenClaw’s surge. The AI chip giant launched NemoClaw, an enterprise-grade version of OpenClaw, on Monday. This version integrates Nvidia’s software stack and tools with the platform, aiming to make these potent AI agents secure, scalable, and ready for real-world applications.
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