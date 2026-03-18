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Close-Up Of Large Red Sign With White Tesla Logo
March 18, 2026 5:15 AM 2 min read

Tesla Model Y Emerges As World's Best-Selling Car For Third Year Despite Sales Decline

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has shared that its Model Y SUV has emerged as the best-selling vehicle in the world for three consecutive years.

Model Y Cumulative Sales Reach 4 Million

The Model Y had earlier emerged as the best-selling EV in the U.S. last year, with the SUV selling over 357,528 units last year. However, the figure still represented a 4% decline compared to the same period in 2024.

Tesla Sales Fall

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.07% to $398.98 during overnight trading after it had recorded a 0.94% surge to $399.27 at market close on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock

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