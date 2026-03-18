Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Touts 'Autonomous Mathematician' As Harmonic Unveils Aristotle Agent

Harmonic Launches ‘Autonomous Mathematician'

Harmonic AI, co-founded by Tenev, introduced "Aristotle Agent," which it describes as the "world's first autonomous mathematician" capable of tackling complex research problems without human intervention.

In a post on X, Tenev wrote, "Say hello to the world's first autonomous mathematician … and he's free (for now)!"

The company says the system can interpret math problems written in plain English, convert them into formal proofs and work continuously for up to 24 hours without assistance.

Claims Top Performance In Formal Math

Harmonic said Aristotle Agent ranks No. 1 in formal mathematics on ProofBench, a benchmark developed by Vals AI, outperforming its closest competitor by 15%.

The AI is also designed to function as a fully "agentic" system, meaning it can independently generate proofs, edit files and operate within math-focused programming environments like Lean.

Built For Developers, Researchers

The startup added that Aristotle Agent produces "repo-quality" code, with some users already merging its contributions into projects without modification.

The tool is currently available across the web, command-line interface and API access, signaling Harmonic's push to attract both researchers and developers.

Backed By Major Investors

Founded in 2023 by Tenev and CEO Tudor Achim, Harmonic is pursuing what it calls "mathematical superintelligence."

The company has raised significant funding, including a $75 million Series A led by Sequoia Capital and a $100 million Series B that valued the startup at $875 million.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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