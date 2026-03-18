Samsung Electronics To Kickstart Tesla Chips Production In Late 2027

The announcement was made by Han Jin-man, the President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, during a shareholders’ meeting. The chips will be produced at Samsung’s factory located in Texas, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Korean trade publication The Elec reported that changes to Samsung's production schedule may delay mass production of a next-generation neural processing unit (NPU) by South Korean AI chip firm DeepX— an issue that is also affecting Tesla.

The multi-project wafer (MPW) run for DeepX's second-generation NPU, the DX-M2, has reportedly been pushed back by about six months from its originally planned April timeline.

Tesla AI6 Chip Deal Faces Timing Concerns

Meanwhile, Gene Munster of Deepwater Management said Tesla's AI6 chip will enable significantly more advanced autonomy across Robotaxi, FSD, and Optimus, noting that current chips may fall short of the company's long-term AI ambitions.

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