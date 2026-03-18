Ross Gerber Says Tesla's Current Vehicles Won't Achieve Autonomy—Gary Black Points To Nvidia GTC: 'Several Competitors Are Also…'

Ross Gerber Says Tesla's Current Vehicles Can't Be Autonomous

In a post on the social media platform X, Gerber quoted a post by influencer Sawyer Merritt, who shared a look at purported Tesla Model Y Robotaxis in Las Vegas with a rear camera washer.

Gerber shared that Tesla design tweaks on newer vehicles like the one shared in the post furthered his "belief that all current Tesla vehicles’ hardware will not get to level 4 or 5 autonomy."

He complimented Tesla's software, but questioned whether the hardware could run it well. "The software works quite well but is limited by hardware limitations," Gerber said.

Gerber has been a vocal critic of Tesla's autonomous efforts, sharing that the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology's "Mad Max" mode, which focuses on performance and spirited driving, was unsafe.

Gary Black Says Nvidia's Technology Will Help OEMs Scale AVs

"At a 2026 P/E of ~200x the market is clearly discounting TSLA's ability to solve for generalized unsupervised autonomy, but may not be recognizing that several competitors are also solving for unsupervised autonomy," he shared in the post.

Nvidia's Self-Driving Efforts

Prior to the GTC 2026 event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also took the Alpamayo technology out on a spin on San Francisco's roads as well as on the highways to demonstrate the system's capabilities in the real world.

Tesla's Terafab

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.07% to $398.98 during overnight trading after it had recorded a 0.94% surge to $399.27 at market close on Tuesday.

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