Mark Cuban Dismisses Gen Z Unemployment Fears As 'Wrong,' Countering Bill Gates' Warning That Even AI Skills May Not Guarantee Stability

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is pushing back against dire labor market predictions, arguing that Gen Z's status as “AI natives” will shield them from a looming unemployment crisis predicted by other tech leaders.

The Warning Of ‘Dislocation'

Cuban's ‘AI Native' Counter-Argument

Cuban, however, dismissed the pessimism on X, labeling the 30% unemployment forecast as “wrong” because it assumes new grads cannot adapt.

"Gen Z is AI native and will keep up," Cuban asserted. He further suggested that older workers are the ones truly at risk, stating that non-native generations have "no chance" of maintaining pace with the continuous evolution of the tech.

Cuban's stance centers on the idea that young workers can bridge the knowledge gap for small businesses that lack AI budgets. He urged graduates to “learn all you can about AI,” specifically focusing on how to implement models to drive efficiency.

A Shifting Entry-Level Reality

Despite Cuban's optimism, the current data paints a challenging picture. Recent college graduate unemployment has climbed above 6%, compared to a 4% national average.

Many in Gen Z are already pivoting; a recent survey found 53% are gravitating toward skilled trades like plumbing and electrical work—roles seen as less vulnerable to the “free intelligence” Gates predicts will eventually handle most white-collar tasks.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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