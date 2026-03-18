Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an event
March 18, 2026 12:33 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Nvidia After GTC 2026, Backs SpaceX AI: 'While Others Go To Conferences…'

Elon Musk Has Taken On Entire Industries

“If SpaceX beats everyone in this industry that will be quite something,” he said, adding that Musk, on previous occasions, “took on entire industries” and “innovated” in fields they couldn’t.

Elon Musk Hails SpaceX, xAI

Responding to Scoble, Musk shared his views on the take by quoting a post he had previously made, where he outlined that xAI will have three separate Grok models in training simultaneously. “While others go to conferences, we study the blade,” he said, in an apparent jibe at Nvidia and other rivals.

Bullish On SpaceX, Terafab Efforts

Nvidia’s GTC Conference

Company CEO Jensen Huang also shared that Nvidia is working on developing orbital datacenters, with its Space-1 Vera Rubin Module chip designed to carry out space-based AI compute.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved