Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Nvidia After GTC 2026, Backs SpaceX AI: 'While Others Go To Conferences…'

Elon Musk Has Taken On Entire Industries

“If SpaceX beats everyone in this industry that will be quite something,” he said, adding that Musk, on previous occasions, “took on entire industries” and “innovated” in fields they couldn’t.

Elon Musk Hails SpaceX, xAI

Responding to Scoble, Musk shared his views on the take by quoting a post he had previously made, where he outlined that xAI will have three separate Grok models in training simultaneously. “While others go to conferences, we study the blade,” he said, in an apparent jibe at Nvidia and other rivals.

Bullish On SpaceX, Terafab Efforts

Nvidia’s GTC Conference

Company CEO Jensen Huang also shared that Nvidia is working on developing orbital datacenters, with its Space-1 Vera Rubin Module chip designed to carry out space-based AI compute.

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