Elizabeth Warren Alleges Melania Trump Documentary May Be 'One Big Bribe,' Demands To Know Why Amazon Overpaid: 'We Deserve Answers'

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) may have overpaid for a documentary centered on Melania Trump.

Amazon's $75 Million Commitment To Melania Trump Project

Amazon MGM Studios reportedly spent $40 million to acquire the rights to the film and docuseries, along with an additional $35 million in marketing, despite limited competition and mixed reviews.

"Was the Melania movie one big bribe? We deserve answers," Warren said in a post on X.

Concerns Over Potential Influence On Donald Trump Administration

In a March 15 letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Warren and other Democratic lawmakers questioned whether the "extraordinary sum" was intended to gain favor with Donald Trump's administration, the USA Today reported.

Lawmakers also pointed to Amazon's ongoing regulatory and financial interests, including scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission, tariff policies and government contracts tied to Blue Origin.

Amazon and the White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Amazon Defends Deal As Purely Commercial

Amazon has previously denied any political motive, saying it licensed the project because it believes "customers are going to love it."

The film, which follows Melania Trump ahead of Donald Trump's second inauguration, generated about $7 million in its opening weekend.

Lawmakers have asked Amazon to provide detailed information on the deal, including communications and financial arrangements, by March 30.

Price Action: Amazon closed Tuesday at $215.20, up 1.63%, and slipped 0.15% to $214.88 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings suggest Amazon is underperforming across short, medium and long-term trends, though its Quality score remains relatively strong at the 68th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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