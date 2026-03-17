Jensen Huang Says Supply Chain 'Getting Fired Up' As Nvidia Restarts Chip Production For China After Months Of Delays

Nvidia Says H200 Orders From China Are Picking Up

"That's new news… our supply chain is getting fired up," the Nvidia CEO added.

Separately, Huang told the publication that the company now has the necessary clearances from both U.S. and Chinese authorities.

Export Curbs And Policy Shifts Delayed Sales

Nvidia's China business has faced significant disruption since the U.S. government, under Donald Trump, imposed restrictions requiring licenses for exporting advanced AI chips.

At one point, China contributed roughly one-fifth of Nvidia's data center revenue. The curbs forced Nvidia to warn of a $5.5 billion charge and develop lower-capability alternatives like the H20 chip.

While Washington later allowed shipments of the more advanced H200 processors, the approval came with conditions, including revenue-sharing requirements and strict compliance measures.

Despite those approvals, shipments had remained largely stalled until recently due to ongoing security reviews in both countries.

China Revenue Still Uncertain Despite Strong Growth

Even without meaningful China sales, Nvidia has continued to post strong results, reporting 73% revenue growth in its latest quarter.

For the current quarter, the company expects growth of about 77% but is not factoring in any data center revenue from China due to ongoing uncertainty.

Price Action: Nvidia closed at $181.93, down 0.69% on Tuesday and edged up 0.22% to $182.33 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Nvidia remains weak in the short and medium term but shows an upward trend over the long term, with its Growth score placing in the 97th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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