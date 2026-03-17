Elon Musk Has One Word for This Apple Problem: 'Ridiculous'

Musk Calls Out iOS App Store

Apple will celebrate its 50th anniversary next month, but its app store is relatively new, having launched in 2008 alongside the iPhone 3G.

Today, it’s home to millions of apps created by Apple and third-party companies. Over the years, however, Apple's App Store has been the subject of lawsuits by Musk and others. The iOS App Store has also been scrutinized for its lengthy delays in approving new apps or updating existing ones.

"How long is App Review taking for everyone these days? It is now taking longer to get our app approved than it is to build the actual features," X Head of Product Nikita Bier recently tweeted.

Musk quote tweeted the post from his X employee and added his take.

"iOS App Review delays are getting ridiculous," Musk tweeted.

Bier didn't say exactly what the review process was for as it could be related to updates to the X app. Musk has said previously that X Money could launch in April. The launch of X Money could lead to users needing to update their app.

Elon Musk vs. Apple

In August 2025, Musk filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, alleging that the tech giant engaged in unfair practices by favoring OpenAI's ChatGPT over other chatbots, such as Grok, which is owned by Musk's xAI.

"A tale of two monopolies joining forces to ensure their continued dominance," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also alleges that Apple has "locked up markets" to keep other companies from competing against ChatGPT. X Corp alleges that Apple violated antitrust laws with ChatGPT the only AI integrated into Apple Intelligence features. The suit also claims Apple highlighted ChatGPT in its "must-have apps" and pushed rivals like Grok further down.

"A million reviews with 4.9 average for Grok and still Apple refuses to mention Grok on any lists," Musk previously tweeted.

A federal judge later ruled against an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit by Apple and OpenAI, moving the case along.

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