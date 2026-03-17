Nebius Teams Up With NVIDIA To Fast-Track AI Startups Into Enterprise Adoption With VC-Backed Program

The initiative bridges the gap between AI prototypes and production-ready solutions. It focuses on performance, security, and compliance. Nebius will provide engineering teams to work with venture capital (VC)-backed portfolio companies.

Strategic Partnerships With Top VCs

Insight Partners, Accel, and Fellows Fund serve as launch partners. These firms want their portfolio companies to gain a structural advantage.

“The Enterprise Readiness Initiative offers startups access to strong infrastructure and engineering expertise,” said George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners.

Matt Weigand, Partner at Accel, noted that enterprise customers are raising the bar quickly. He stated, “Having direct access to the combined engineering depth of NVIDIA and Nebius gives our portfolio companies the infrastructure foundation.”

Optimizing AI Infrastructure Performance

The program lasts up to six weeks. Teams will use the Nebius Token Factory and the NVIDIA inference platform. They will optimize workloads to ensure sustainable unit economics.

Roman Chernin, co-founder and CBO of Nebius, highlighted the need for infrastructure expertise. “That's what this program delivers – working directly with NVIDIA and Nebius engineers on your actual workloads,” Chernin said.

The program includes workload assessment and inference optimization. It also covers enterprise validation and production readiness.

Expanding Cloud Capabilities and Funding

Nebius also seeks to raise $3.75 billion in debt funding. This includes convertible senior notes due in 2031 and 2033. The company plans to use the proceeds to finance business growth.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were down 11.15% at $115.37 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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