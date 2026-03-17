What's Going On With Credo Technology On Tuesday?

The updates include the general availability of new transceivers and the introduction of next-generation digital signal processors (DSPs).

ZeroFlap Transceivers Target AI Cluster Stability

Credo announced the general availability of its 800G 2 x DR4 ZeroFlap (ZF) optical transceiver products. These devices address link flaps, which are connectivity issues that often hinder AI cluster performance.

By integrating real-time telemetry, the ZF transceivers help identify and prevent failures before they impact services.

“Reliability must scale with bandwidth,” stated Chris Collins, AVP of Sales & Optical Product Marketing at Credo. He noted that the technology enables networks to “predict and prevent failures.”

Cardinal DSP Family Debuts for 1.6T Networks

The company also introduced Cardinal, a family of 3-nanometer low-power 1.6T optical DSPs. These chips handle the massive bandwidth and low-latency requirements of modern AI compute fabrics.

According to the company, the Cardinal family consumes less than 15W in specific implementations. Jason Wildt, VP/GM at Jabil, called the solution a “critical enabler” for rack-scale AI infrastructure.

Robin DSPs Expand 800G Deployment Options

Furthering its market reach, Credo launched the Robin optical DSP family. These 800G and 400G devices use a compact substrate that saves up to 50% of PCB space compared to competitors.

Bob Wheeler, Analyst-at-Large at LightCounting, expects 800G and 400G shipments to exceed 120 million units by 2027. He noted Credo is “well positioned to capitalize” on this demand.

Industry Outlook on AI Connectivity

Scott Wilkinson, Lead Analyst at Cignal AI, highlighted that 800G transceivers remain the “workhorse of AI connectivity.” He expects over 30 million units to ship annually. Credo’s new class of transceivers aims to improve overall returns on AI infrastructure investments.

Price Action: As of Tuesday, Credo was trading at $107.72, down 7.84% amid broader market volatility. The Nasdaq rose 0.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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