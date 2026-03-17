Apple's Tim Cook Rejects Retirement Chatter

Cook Pushes Back On Exit Rumors

His comments follow a period of leadership changes, including the departure of key executives across AI, legal, and design teams, which raised questions about Apple’s direction in the AI era.

Focus On AI, Leadership, and Long-Term Growth

Cook addressed these concerns by highlighting the importance of AI and reaffirming Apple’s focus on privacy. He also said the company is monitoring tariff developments after previously incurring billions in costs, while avoiding any firm stance on potential legal action.

Recently, Cook said a defining question about who he wanted to become—not just what would happen—led him to join Apple in 1998 despite risks, shaping both his career and leadership style.

He credited Steve Jobs’ vision and decision-making approach for influencing how he leads today, emphasizing independent judgment and adaptability.

As Apple approaches its 50th anniversary, Cook now leads the company as a $3 trillion giant, reflecting on its transformation from a struggling business to a global technology leader driven by iconic products and long-term innovation.

Technical Analysis

Apple is trading 3% below its 20-day SMA and 4.8% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting near-term pressure, even as the longer-term trend remains supported by the stock sitting 3.6% above its 200-day SMA. Shares are up 19.09% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 38.17, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward “washed-out” conditions compared with typical mid-range momentum. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.9805 versus a signal line of -1.5310, a bearish configuration that suggests downside momentum hasn’t fully reset yet.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $276.50

: $276.50 Key Support: $243.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.92 (Up from $1.65 YoY)

: $1.92 (Up from $1.65 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $108.99 Billion (Up from $95.36 Billion YoY)

: $108.99 Billion (Up from $95.36 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 32.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $304.58. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (March 5)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (March 5) Rosenblatt : Neutral (Raises Target to $268.00) (March 5)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $268.00) (March 5) Barclays: Underweight (Raises Target to $248.00) (March 3)

Price Action

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.69% at $254.56 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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