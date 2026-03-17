TSLA stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

Tesla Bear Market

The EV company’s shares are more than 20% below its late‑December peak. This satisfies the technical rule of a bear market for an individual stock.​

The drawdown comes despite the stock still being up strongly over the past 12 months, which can make the current pain feel sharper for recent buyers who chased the rally.​

The chart below shows Tesla’s stock performance over the past year:

Kalshi Flags Weak Q1

On prediction platform Kalshi, traders are currently pricing a contract on "Tesla deliveries this quarter – 340,000 or more" around the low‑50% probability range, implying the market sees roughly even odds Tesla only just clears that bar.​

Separate Kalshi contracts on Tesla production this quarter show the highest confidence clustered in relatively modest ranges, reinforcing the idea that expectations have been ratcheted down from last year's levels.

Why 340K Would Sting

A 340,000‑unit delivery outcome would be the weakest since mid‑2022, marking a step-down from the roughly 380,000–390,000 units Tesla was putting up in stronger quarters and signaling that the once‑relentless growth engine is sputtering.​

With Street models still generally assuming a re‑acceleration later this year, such a soft print would likely force estimate cuts, pressuring Tesla's already‑rich valuation multiple and deepening the stock's bear‑market skid.​

A Dangerous Twist

The dangerous twist is that macro jitters and competition are no longer the only overhangs; now, forward‑looking "smart money" on Kalshi is effectively telegraphing that operational momentum itself may be rolling over in real time.​

If Tesla confirms something in line with—or worse than—the 340K band, the delivery miss narrative could harden, feeding a negative feedback loop of downgrades, sentiment damage and potentially another leg lower in the stock.

TSLA Stock Price: Tesla shares were up 0.26% at $396.53 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Nano Banana 2.