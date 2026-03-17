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Nvidia's $1 Trillion Target

One market watcher, Manpreet Kailon, ran the math in a social media post — and the numbers underline just how steep that climb would be.

"1/The Target: $1 Trillion. Time left: 7 Quarters (through 2027). That means Nvidia would need to average roughly $143B per quarter," Kailon wrote on X.

That comparison alone puts the challenge in context. Nvidia is coming off a record-breaking period, posting about $68 billion in its latest quarter and guiding for $78 billion next.

Even that guidance represents a revenue level larger than the entire annual output of many Fortune 100 companies.

The chart below shows Nvidia’s recent quarterly revenue performances.

As the post continues, the math turns harsher: "To reach a $143B average, Nvidia would need to add roughly $65B in new quarterly revenue from today's levels."

That means Nvidia would need to scale revenue by nearly the full quarterly sales of Amazon Web Services or all of AMD's annual sales — every single quarter.

To sustain that average, the projection assumes Nvidia would likely "exit 2027 around $200B per quarter," implying a near-tripling in less than two years.

That steep of an "acceleration curve" strains even optimistic views of AI infrastructure demand.

Data centers, sovereign AI builds and hyperscaler spending would all need to compound at extraordinary rates, with supply chains keeping pace in silicon, memory and power capacity.

The Takeaway

Nvidia remains the undisputed leader in the AI chip economy, and its dominance in data center GPUs shows no signs of erosion.

But the $1 trillion revenue target spells out a near-impossible curve of compounding growth.

The math, brutal as it is, highlights the gap between market storytelling and the physical realities of scaling technology at planetary scale.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Nano Banana 2.