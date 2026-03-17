According to Counterpoint Research, Apple could capture 46% of the North American foldable smartphone market in 2026—a staggering share for a product that doesn't yet exist. And that projection is already forcing rivals into defensive mode.

The battle for foldables isn't coming. It's starting now.

Rivals Are Repositioning Ahead Of Launch

The shift is clear: OEMs are doubling down on book-type foldables—larger, productivity-focused devices that align more closely with what Apple is likely to launch. Samsung is preparing its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold lineup, Motorola is moving beyond clamshells with a new Razr Fold, and Google is refining its Pixel Fold with thinner designs and improved hinges.

This isn't a coincidence.

It's positioning.

Why Apple Has The Advantage

Foldables have long been treated as experimental—high-priced devices searching for a clear use case. Apple may change that.

With years of experience optimizing large-screen software through iPadOS, Apple enters the category with a key edge: making bigger displays actually useful. That could shift foldables from novelty devices to productivity-first flagships.

And in North America, Apple's installed base does the rest.

Early demand is expected to come largely from existing iPhone users upgrading within the ecosystem—but even Android users considering foldables may now hesitate, waiting to see Apple's offering.

A 20% Growth Market Meets A New Leader

The foldable market is projected to grow 20% year-over-year in 2026, according to the research note, but Apple's entry may define who captures that growth.

Despite accounting for just 1.6% of total smartphone shipments today, foldables are becoming increasingly important for OEMs chasing higher margins in a saturated market.

That makes the stakes clear.

The Real Battle Starts In North America

If Apple delivers, the impact will be immediate—and concentrated.

North America is where Apple's dominance is strongest, and where rivals face the greatest risk of share loss. What follows could be a ripple effect, as other regions adjust to a new competitive baseline.

The foldable era may have started with Android.

But in 2026, Apple may decide how it ends—and who wins.