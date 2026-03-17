IBM Partners To Scale Enterprise AI With NVIDIA

The collaboration aims to operationalize AI at scale, addressing challenges that many enterprises face in deploying AI technologies effectively.

Details

The partnership focuses on GPU-native data analytics and intelligent document processing, which are crucial for enterprises looking to leverage AI effectively.

Notably, IBM’s Watsonx.data SQL engine has demonstrated significant performance improvements. This reduces query runtime for Nestlé’s global supply chain data from 15 minutes to just three minutes, achieving an impressive 83% cost savings.

Also, the collaboration explores integrating IBM Sovereign Core with NVIDIA infrastructure to support GPU-intensive AI workloads while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

This strategic move positions IBM to better serve enterprises that require data residency and governance, further solidifying its role in the AI landscape.

IBM will make NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs available on IBM Cloud in the early second quarter of 2026 for large-scale AI training, high-throughput inference, and reasoning.

The GPUs will also be integrated into Red Hat AI Factory with NVIDIA and VPC servers, offering enterprise-grade compliance and data residency controls.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 0.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 10.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength but longer-term challenges. Shares have decreased 1.47% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.48, which is considered neutral territory, indicating a lack of strong momentum in either direction. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of -7.5262, with the signal line at -9.5985, suggesting a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there is potential for upward movement, the stock is not currently in a strong trend.

Key Resistance : $290.00

: $290.00 Key Support: $240.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

IBM is slated to provide its next financial update on Apr. 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.80 (Up from $1.60)

: $1.80 (Up from $1.60) Revenue Estimate : $15.60 Billion (Up from $14.54 Billion)

: $15.60 Billion (Up from $14.54 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 22.4x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $318.92. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $340.00) (Feb. 25)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $340.00) (Feb. 25) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $247.00) (Feb. 25)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $247.00) (Feb. 25) UBS: Upgraded to Neutral (Maintains Target to $236.00) (Feb. 25)

IBM Price Action: IBM shares were up 1.46% at $252.89 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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